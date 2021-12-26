WATCH: Malaika Arora twerks to Nicki Minaj’s ‘High School’, Terence Lewis says ‘Hips Don’t Lie’

The judges of Indian television's ongoing dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer', Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur, appear to be having a lot of fun. On social media recently, a video of Malaika and Terence dancing to one of Nicki Minaj's songs is going viral.

Malaika can be seen in the video flaunting her moves while wearing a shimmery dress, while Terence keeps up with her with his dance moves.

Take a look at the video here-

In a behind-the-scenes video from the sets shared by Maniesh Paul on his Instagram handle, the host is seen grooving to the Bombay Vikings' pop hit 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye' along with Malaika Arora. Malaika looks sexy in her silver shimmery dress with frills and Maneish compliments her well with a blue jacket and trousers with white printed lines and a black t-shirt. Maniesh captioned the video as "And this is how we do it!!! @malaikaaroraofficial #mp #ibd #show #reellife #real #fun #reality" with two hugging emojis.

Meanwhile, 'India's Best Dancer' is currently in its second season, which premiered on October 16th this year. The auditions for the show were held on SonyLIV's online platform and broadcast on May 5, 2021.