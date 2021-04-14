WATCH: Madhuri Dixit matches step with Nora Fatehi on 'Dilbar', video goes VIRAL

In a video that is going viral on the internet, actress and dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3' judge Madhuri Dixit is seen matching steps with the gorgeous Nora Fatehi on the latter's chartbuster number 'Dilbar'.

In the backstage video that has surfaced on the internet, the two stars can be seen thoroughly enjoying themselves as Madhuri takes a cue from Nora's 'Dilbar' hook step and both groove to the song.

In the video, while Madhuri is seen upping her style quotient in a pretty pink lehenga, Nora sizzles in a dazzling silver number.

Take a look at the viral video here:

On a related note, Madhuri Dixit shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle posing in the same Amit Aggarwal outfit that she danced in with Nora Fatehi on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3'.

In the photos, Madhuri is seen posing in the designer's metallic chevron lehenga from the 'Euphor' collection. She completed her look with dark pink lips, drop diamond earrings and a neckpiece. She tied her hair into a messy bun.

"Pretty in pink," she wrote as the caption.

The actress is set to make her digital debut in the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing.

The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.