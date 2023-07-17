Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

Headlines

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional rank list is out for MBBS, BDS programs: Check all details here

YouTube quietly rolls out ‘Stable Volume’ feature for some users

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition Parties’ 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru: What’s on the agenda?

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Minor girl falls into 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; rescue ops underway

“Friend in need is a friend indeed” PM Modi at 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit

DNA: Will tribal voters teach a 'lesson' to the Shivraj government?

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

HomeTelevision

Television

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

A dog was attacked by the leopard in the presence of more than 200 people on the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana's show Ajooni.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a shocking incident on Monday, a leopard entered the sets of Hindi show Ajooni in Goregaon Film City. The show features Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana. As per the media reports, the leopard attacked a dog on the set in the presence of 200 people. The video of the leopard on Ajooni’s set is going viral on social media.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim recently became father to a baby boy. The actor, who is married to Dipika Kakar, is quite active on social media. Last week, the couple revealed the name of their son on their YouTube channel. The name of their son is Ruhaan which means kind-hearted and spiritual.

However, they didn’t reveal their son’s face. In the video that they posted on YouTube, the couple can be heard telling that they decided on their son’s name after one or two when Dipika conceived. They even had thought of a girl’s name. Shoaib said, “Madam (Dipika) liked this name Ruhaan. His name was chosen by Dipika. We really liked the name a lot and were sure about it.”

While announcing the news of becoming parents to a baby boy, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram and wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers.” The couple announced that they're expecting a baby in January after the actress’ first trimester. Dipika was currently in her third trimester and was due in July.

Earlier, during an interview, Dipika Kakkar revealed that she had earlier conceived too but suffered a miscarriage. Talking about it Dipika said, “Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened.”

Read|Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

PUBG love story: Will Seema Haider be deported to Pakistan? India-Pak romance increase terror threats

5 nail trends to watch out for this monsoon

Irresistibly cute: Baby elephant playfully chases birds, takes a tumble, and reunites with mama -watch

Delhi Traffic: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened as Yamuna level recedes

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE