Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

A dog was attacked by the leopard in the presence of more than 200 people on the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana's show Ajooni.

In a shocking incident on Monday, a leopard entered the sets of Hindi show Ajooni in Goregaon Film City. The show features Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana. As per the media reports, the leopard attacked a dog on the set in the presence of 200 people. The video of the leopard on Ajooni’s set is going viral on social media.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim recently became father to a baby boy. The actor, who is married to Dipika Kakar, is quite active on social media. Last week, the couple revealed the name of their son on their YouTube channel. The name of their son is Ruhaan which means kind-hearted and spiritual.

However, they didn’t reveal their son’s face. In the video that they posted on YouTube, the couple can be heard telling that they decided on their son’s name after one or two when Dipika conceived. They even had thought of a girl’s name. Shoaib said, “Madam (Dipika) liked this name Ruhaan. His name was chosen by Dipika. We really liked the name a lot and were sure about it.”

While announcing the news of becoming parents to a baby boy, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram and wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers.” The couple announced that they're expecting a baby in January after the actress’ first trimester. Dipika was currently in her third trimester and was due in July.

Earlier, during an interview, Dipika Kakkar revealed that she had earlier conceived too but suffered a miscarriage. Talking about it Dipika said, “Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened.”

Read|Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive