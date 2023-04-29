Watch: Krushna Abhishek jokes about his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, says he was brainwashed

Krushna Abhishek-Kapil Sharma

After a gap months, Krushna Abhishek has made his comeback at The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna's gimmick as Sapna was missed by the loyal audience of the show. Finally, Krushna will be seen returning to Kapil Sharma's troupe in tonight's episode.

In the recent promo, Krushna makes his entrance on the stage as Sapna, and he gets welcomed with a standing ovation from the audience. Abhishek interacts with audience and says, "Itna miss kiya aaplog hume aur mereko bulaya taak nahi? (If you have missed me so much, why didn’t you call me?)” Kapil Sharma walks towards him and says, "Arrey meine tumko bulaya, tum khud hi nahi aa rahi thi, kaha this tum? (I called you but you were not coming, where were you?).” Kapil hugs Sapna, and the latter gives a comical response, "Mein toh aa jati Kappu, par usne mera brainwash kar diya tha! (I would have come but I was brainwashed).” As Kapil Sharma asks, “Kisne? (By whom)" And Sapna replies, “paiso ne (money).” Audience break into laughter, and Krushna's reentrance gets huge round of applause.

Recently, While speaking to Times Of India, Krushna confirmed that it was not a change of heart but a change of contract that brought him back. "The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back," Krushna added. The actor revealed that he has already started shooting for the show.

Abhishek has played several characters on Kapil Sharma's show. However, his character of Sapna was loved by the audience. Talking about his comeback, the actor said, “Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par laut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai (Sapna will have a grand comeback on the show). The comeback episode of Krushna Abhishek will be telecast on April 29.