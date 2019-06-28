Headlines

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates husband Saif Ali Khan's iconic 'Ole Ole' step

Not only Saif Ali Khan's 'Ole Ole', Kareena Kapoor Khan also shook a leg on Karisma Kapoor's 'Main Toh Raste Se' at Zee TV's dance reality show DID 7 which she is judging

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2019, 11:50 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been successfuly judging the latest season of Zee TV's dance reality show 'Dance India Dance 7: Battle of The Champions'. She is set to create magic over the weekend on the Television show as the actress grooves to hit 90s numbers.

Among the two songs which Kareena Kapoor Khan is sure to shake a leg on, the actress chose her husband Saif Ali Khan's iconic song 'Ole Ole'. She recreated the dance steps, mentioned that she was sure she performed better than Saif and went on to reveal that she was in school when she saw Yeh Dillagi.

Not only Saifu's 'Ole Ole', Kareena also recreated her sister Karisma Kapoor's song 'Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Rahi Tha'. The iconic song featured in Karisma-Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1 which is getting a remake with Varun Dhawan and Kareena's step-daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Here, take a look at the videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan judges contestants on 'Dance India Dance 7: Battle of The Champions' with Raftaar and Bosco Martis. The show airs on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. Do let us know which contestant are you cheering for?

