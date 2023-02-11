Watch: Karan Kundrra fans praise him after he pauses press conference for azaan

Credit: Karan Kundrra/Instagram

Television star Karan Kundrra recently promoted Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, his upcoming show at an event where he paused the press conference for some time after hearing the azaan. The video of the same is going viral on social media and fans are praising him.

In the clip shared by one of his fan pages, Karan Kundrra can be seen talking about the shooting. Meanwhile, his co-star Reem Sameer Shaikh notices the azaan sounding somewhere close after which she interrupted the actor. Karan said, “Should we just pause for a bit. Azaan, azaan ke liye? Do minute bus (for the azaan, just two minutes)."

Sharing the video, the fan page wrote, “Reem told him about Azaan going on and then he stops the event for a moment. Respect all religions.” Netizens reacted after watching the clip, one of them wrote, “Aise bhi Hindu h bhai India me Dil jeet liya sir.” The second one said, “every religion needs respect like thiss allah bless him.” The third one said, “If everyone respects each other's religion World will be very peaceful.” The fourth one said, “As a Hindu hoke Muslim culture ki respect karna baut badi baat hoti hai jitna acha sakal and handsome hai utna hi dil ka saaf hai banda god bless u may your all dream fulfill.” The sixth one said, “This is only possible in India we fight , we argue but we love, respect also.”

For the unversed, Karan will soon be seen in the romantic fantasy drama Ishq Mein Ghayal with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh. The first promo gives a sneak-peak into the mysterious world of Veer (Karan), Isha (Reem) and Armaan (Gashmeer). The basic plot of the show revolves around a duo of werewolf brothers, falling in love with the same girl. The promo of Ishq Mein Ghayal may give you a deja vu or flashbacks of Twilight, Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani, and even The Vampire Diaries. Also, the duel between Karan and Gashmeer is rather laughable and not intense.

