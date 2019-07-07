Watch: Kairav aka Shaurya Shah quits Television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', posts heartfelt message

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undoubtedly one of the longest running shows on Television. With that, of course, there are some characters which are really loved. Shaurya Shah, who played Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik’s (Mohsin Khan) five-year-old son Kairav in the show, has quit the much-loved Television sitcom.

Shaurya reportedly quit the show owing to health reasons. Sharing a message of the same, which is now deleted, he has written, "GOOD-BYE I am grateful to the entire team of YRKKH for all the love, support and care. I extend a big thank you to all my fans for loving me as Kairav you all will be missed until me meet again. Last but not the least thank you Jai sir for believing in me. Naira didi u will always be my favourite and will be missed forever. Miss u all." (sic).

After deleting his previous post, the little actor later went on to post a heartwarming video thanking his fans for all the love they provided to his character on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Here are his posts:

The makers have already started looking for a replacement for Shaurya. They are taking care that the new actor has the same innocence and cuteness as Kairav. The show, on the other hand, garnered 7.2 million impressions last week.