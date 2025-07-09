Watch: Isha Malviya reunites with ex-boyfriends Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, leaves them awkward on Laughter Chefs

In the promo, Isha makes a grand entry while dancing to her song Shaky Shaky. Her surprise appearance leaves Abhishek Kumar, her ex-boyfriends, shocked.

Actress Isha Malviya will be seen in the semi-finale of the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2. This special episode marks the 50th episode of the show. She will join other popular TV stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Eisha Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Shraddha Arya.

Isha’s Entry Brings Drama

In the promo, Isha makes a grand entry while dancing to her song Shaky Shaky. Her surprise appearance leaves Abhishek Kumar, one of her ex-boyfriends, shocked. She goes up to him and gives him a friendly hug. Meanwhile, singer Rahul Vaidya is seen teasing Samarth Jurel, Isha’s other ex, who stays at a distance.

A Look Back at Isha’s Relationships

Isha and Abhishek first met on the sets of the TV show Udaariyaan. They started dating but broke up after some time. Their breakup was messy, and Isha had even said that Abhishek was physically abusive during their relationship.

Later, Isha began dating Samarth Jurel. The twist came when both men appeared in Bigg Boss 17, leading to a love triangle. Abhishek was shocked to learn about Isha and Samarth’s relationship during the show.

Breakup with Samarth

In April 2024, Isha and Samarth also ended their relationship. Their breakup made headlines, especially because of the drama fans had already seen in Bigg Boss 17.

What to Expect in the Episode

Fans are now excited to see Isha, Abhishek, and Samarth together again on the same stage. With their past history, the episode promises emotional and dramatic moments.