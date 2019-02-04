Watch: Hina Khan announces her Cannes debut with aplomb, clears air on quitting Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

Hina Khan, who is currently seen in the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', is set to leave the show. Confirming the news, Hina told Spotboye, "It's true that I will not be seen on the show post-March. But, the only reason is my prior commitment to films."

During a live Instagram chat with her fans, the small-screen star announced that she is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, this year. Her first feature film 'Lines' will have its premiere there. She also hinted at signing some international projects.

"There are lots of new things coming up for me. I might be walking red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for my first film Lines. The film is looking very nice and Farida ji is looking so cute. I might shoot another film at Cannes. It is an international project and will be shot in July-August. Really looking forward to do world cinema." she said.

Hina also clarified that she hasn't yet put in her papers for 'Kasautii' and is infact hopeful of returning to the show.

"I am very excited about a lot of new things happening in my life. And I am definitely enjoying my character in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. As you guys must be reading in a few articles done by online portals that have written about my exit from the show. Well, it's not like that. I'm taking a break from Kasautii and that's because of a reason.

I have three films in my kitty out of which one I'm shooting in May, one in June, and another one in August. I'm pretty excited to shoot it. I'm going to take a break of 4-5 months beginning from mid-April. Let's see how it goes from here. The show must go on. If at all the character is needed in the show they will see what to do.

Whether I manage to come back will be a call that has to be taken at the right time. I will be shooting till mid-April and you will be seeing me the whole of April. I am not quitting Kasautii," Hina said in her live chat from the sets of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.