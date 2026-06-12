Watch: Dr. Sejal Pawar calls KEM batchmates 'ugly', faculty 'toxic' in resurfaced video amid Pranit More controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy over her remarks at Pranit More's show, Dr Sejal Pawar is facing fresh criticism after an old video of her making comments about her medical college, faculty and batchmates resurfaced online.

Just when the controversy around Dr Sejal Pawar seemed to be slowing down, another video featuring her has surfaced online and sparked fresh debate on social media.

Sejal, who recently faced criticism over her comments about a male cadaver during comedian Pranit More's show, is now being discussed for remarks she made about her medical college and classmates.

Calls Batchmates 'Ugly', Faculty 'Toxic'

In the resurfaced clip, Sejal is seen taking part in a social media segment where she is asked to describe her college without revealing its name. When asked what her college was famous for, she replied, "We are famous for cutting dead bodies."

She was then asked whether she would date someone from her college. To this, Sejal responded, "No, they are very ugly." When questioned about a red flag associated with the institution, she described the faculty as "toxic."

The college mentioned in the clip is Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, where Sejal reportedly studied.

Social Media Users Demand Equal Scrutiny

The video quickly went viral, with many social media users questioning why Sejal's comments were not receiving the same level of criticism as other recent controversies.

Several users argued that if strict action is being demanded against Himanshu Jangra over the viral "Rs 370 ki biryani" remark, then similar standards should apply to everyone involved in controversial incidents.

One user claimed that Sejal was openly mocking her own college and classmates and questioned why no action had been taken against her. Another user criticised her remarks about the institution, while some others called for authorities to examine the matter and ensure equal treatment regardless of gender.

Sejal Pawar's Earlier Controversy

The latest debate comes days after Sejal landed in controversy over comments made during a crowd interaction segment at comedian Pranit More's stand-up show. During the exchange, she spoke about experiences from medical college and made a remark about a male cadaver that many viewers found insensitive and disrespectful.

The clip triggered widespread criticism from social media users, doctors and medical students, with many arguing that body donors should be treated with dignity and respect.

Following the backlash, Sejal reportedly issued a public apology, saying she understood why people were upset and accepted responsibility for her words.