Watch: Courteney Cox performs to the iconic 'Routine' from 'Friends' with Ed Sheeran

Just a couple of days after the premiere of ‘Friends: The Reunion’, Courteney Cox dropped a surprise dance video for her followers on Instagram. Now, any fan of the show

In the video, Courteney performs the iconic ‘routine’ from the show, not with David Schwimmer aka Ross, but with the one and only, Ed Sheeran. Dressed in an all black attire Courteney repeats the steps of ‘The Routine’ diligently, remembering every move, even after 22 years of filming the original scene.

Wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans, Sheeran manages to copy Ross’s moves rather perfectly. The video ends hilariously with Courteney falling while jumping into Sheeran’s arms, a repeat of what happened in the episode ‘The One With The Routine’ when Ross fails to catch Monica and she falls.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine,” Courteney captioned the post.

The comment section was soon flooded with fans getting nostalgic over the original dance performance, where several said that no one can replace Ross while other called ‘The Routine’ their ‘favourite dance ever’. Cox’s video definitely brought a smile to the faces of the show’s fans.

On a related note, in an interview with Good Morning America, all the cast members including Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc where asked their favourite moments from the cult 90s sitcom.

Courteney then named Monica and Ross’s dance routine in the season six episode 'The One With The Routine’. The episode takes place on New Year's Eve and where Joey's roommate Janine invites the gang to come along to a taping of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

As fans will remember, super fans Monica and Ross, desperate to be on telly pull out all the stops to perform on the platform and put on what is now known amongst fans as 'The Routine' - an iconic dance they performed when they were kids. Meanwhile, the much-hyped 'Friends: The Reunion' special amassed over one million views and counting from across the country upon release on Thursday (May 27). Fans all over the world responded emotionally on social media watching the six titular friends return to the screens.