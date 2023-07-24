Headlines

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

In the video, Rubina Dilaik could be seen wearing two dresses. One dress was a black flowy gown and the second was a multi-coloured printed dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a voluminous thigh-high slit.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Rubina Dilaik is going viral on social media thanks to her latest transition video. Rubina Dilaik, who is married to Abhinav Shukla, recently posted a video on Instagram wearing two flowy dresses. While Rubina Dilaik looked beautiful in the video, what caught netizens' attention was Rubina Dilaik's apparent 'baby bump' that the netizens claimed to have spotted, fueling pregnancy rumours.

In the video, Rubina Dilaik could be seen wearing two dresses. One dress was a black flowy gown and the second was a multi-coloured printed dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a voluminous thigh-high slit.

Rubina Dilaik's post sparked pregnancy rumours because as soon as she rushed to the comment section to speculate about her pregnancy. One user wrote, "Little appu or Rubi coming soon," while another commented, "Congrats on your pregnancy! We're so happy!!!!!!!"

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have often fielded questions about starting a family in the past. During an interview with ETimes, Rubina Dilaik was asked about planning a family with her husband Abhinav Shukla.  

She had said at the time, "Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work."

