Watch: Rubina Dilaik breaks down as she shares COVID-19 recovery journey

TV actress Rubina Dilaik on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. On Tuesday (May 17), the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared an emotional video of her recovery process on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Dilaik can be seen getting the rapid antigen test and being told that she has tested positive. Her first response to the news was, “Positive? Positive? Yeah! Ek maheene ke baad (after a month), I will donate plasma.” Rubina then moved to her quarantine location where she would be staying for 17 days.

The actress has been staying with her family in her hometown in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She goes on to tell fans about her symptoms and says she isolated herself from moment she got fever.

The ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ fame has urged her fans to stay home and have asked them to take precautions if they have to step out. She also urged everyone to get tested and not let it subside as flu-like symptoms. The video further shows her mother and sister providing her with food

While thanking her family, Rubina breaks down and says, “I’m extremely blessed. I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes.

Rubina revealed that she also had a mild infection in her lungs and continued to take steam and do pranayam. “Let’s come out together, strongly,” Rubina said in her message to people suffering from the virus.

On Monday, Rubina had also shared photos with her sister, Jyotika Dilaik, who also has reportedly contracted COVID-19. "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together,". She added hashtags #rubinadilaik #quarantine #recovery #healing #time #bosslady,” she wrote in her post.

Since her ‘BB14’ victory, Rubina has appeared in a few videos, including one with her husband Abhinav Shukla.