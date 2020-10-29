Watch: 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu records apology video after 'anti-Marathi' remarks

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has issued an apology after making remarks that were noted to be anti-Maharashtra. The channel posted the apology video on their Instagram account.

For the uninformed, Jaan had an issue when his co-contestant Nikki Tamboli spoke Marathi on the show. The channel had then issued an apology letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and had promised to remove the comments from future telecasts. MNS Film Workers Union chief Ameya Khopkar said he was not convinced and want them to apologise on their show.

The video of Jaan's apology begins with Bigg Boss telling Jaan that discrimination of any kind is not tolerated on the show. "Namaste, mera naam Jaan Kumar Sanu hai. Maine kuch dino pehle, anjaane mein hi sahi, magar maine ek galti ki, jisse Marathi logon ko, aur unke sentiments ko thes pahunchi hai. Main iss baat ke liye sincerely sorry kehna chahunga. Mera bilkul bhi intention nahi tha ke main Marathi logon ko thes ya chot pahunchaun. Agar mere intentions galat aaye hain saamne se, toh main uske liye tahe dil se maafi maangna chahunga. Bigg Boss I am really sorry ke maine aapko sharminda kiya hai, aur main aage se yeh baat bilkul repeat nahi karunga (Namaste, my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. A few days ago, I unknowingly made a blunder that has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. I am sincerely sorry about this. It was never my intention to offend the Marathi people. If my comments have been perceived as negative, I would like to apologise for them. I would also like to apologise to Bigg Boss for harming the show’s reputation, and will repeat this mistake)."

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, in its apology letter, on Wednesday, Viacom 18 Media said it respects all languages and added it has taken note of objections and taken corrective measures of removing the objectionable part from all future broadcasts.

It read, "We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the same comment in relation to Marathi language."