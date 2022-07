‘Bhindi kharidne aaye ho kya’: Here’s what Ashneer Grover was told when he went to hire Salman Khan

File Photo

Ashneer Grover, a businessman and Shark Tank judge, recently described a humorous event in which he attempted to negotiate with Salman Khan's team to lower the price of an advertisement. Grover acknowledged that he intended to enlist Khan as the brand ambassador for his firm, BharatPe, which he eventually did. The businessman admitted that he didn't want to spend a lot of money on an advertisement and that he sought to negotiate Salman's fee, which was Rs. 7.5 crore for an advertisement.

Ashneer Grover was invited to speak about business and marketing at the Lovely Professional University a few months ago.

During his talk he recalled the incident and said, “2019 mein Salman Khan ko brand ambassador liya. Koi soch bhi nahi sakta tha. Ab main choti company tha, merko overnight trust generate karna tha, toh merko laga ki main Salman Khan ko brand ambassador leta hun.”

He added, “Ab Salman ki team ko approach kara, toh woh bole ki 7.5 crore lagenge, toh main calculation kar raha hun 100 crore pade hain, 7.5 isko dunga, 1-2 crore ki ad banegi, fir chalani bhi toh hai TV pe, toh merko 20 crore ka panga hai aur 100 cropre meri jeb mein pade hain, next round hoga nahi hoga merko nahi pata, but maine woh liya panga and main Salman ko bola kam karde bhai, toh woh 4.5 mein maan gaya.”

Ashneer Grover also said, “Ek time mein toh uska (Salman Khan) manager merko bolne laga ki, ‘sir aap bhindi karidne aye ho kya, matlab kitni mandwali karoge’, maine bola hain hi nahi paise, de nahi sakta.”