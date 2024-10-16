A promo for the upcoming Bigg Boss 18 episode shows an ugly fight between Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang.

Television actor Avinash Mishra, who appeared in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, has been removed from the show by his fellow contestants due to his aggressive behavior. This followed a fight with co-contestant Chum Darang, during which he reportedly charged at her.

A promo for the upcoming episode shows an ugly fight between Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang. In the video, Bigg Boss assigns a task that requires contestants to choose whether to send two members to jail or evict one. When they suggested sending Avinash to jail, it sparked arguments that quickly escalated.

The video also features some contestants proposing Avinash's name for eviction due to his aggressive behavior. Avinash made his acting debut in 2017 with the TV show Sethji, where he portrayed the character Bajirao. He is also known for his roles in several other series, including Ishqbaaaz, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Titli, among others.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 18 featured a nomination special episode. Before the task began, Vivian Dsena had a heated argument with Chahat Pandey and later clashed with Rajat Dalal over the situation with Pandey. The taskmaster then announced the nomination task.

House captain Afreen Khan nominated Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne. Following this, Bigg Boss instructed the other contestants to participate in a nomination task set against a train cutout backdrop. In each round, the last person to board the train would be nominated for eviction. After the task concluded, Bigg Boss announced the ten contestants nominated for this week's eviction: Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, and Avinash Mishra.

