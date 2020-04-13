Watch: Arvind Trivedi aka 'Raavan' gets emotional watching Sita 'apaharan' scene during 'Ramayan' retelecast

Ramayan has started its retelecast on Doordarshan and is already a hit among young as well as old audiences. Now, a video of actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan on the massively popular television show Ramayan has surfaced in which he can be seen watching the scene of Raavan kidnapping Sita. In the video, as Sita calls out to Lakshman for help, Raavan laughs maniacally and flees with her on one of his flying contraptions. At one point in the video, Arvind is seen clasping his hands together and emotionally reacting to the scene.

Watch the video here.

Before this video, actor Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the show, shared a cast photograph on Instagram. 'Ram' Arun Govil, 'Hanuman' Dara Singh, and the actors who played Lakshman, Sumitra, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, Urmila, Jamvant, etc are also a part of the photo and were joined by creator Ramanand Sagar.

Previously, a picture of Arun Govil watching a re-run of the show along with his family also went viral on social media. Talking about the re-run in the previous episode, he had said, "The fact that it is coming in its entirety again is making us feel wonderful. It will make viewers feel happy. People have a lot of time at hand right now, and they can use it fruitfully to watch Ramayan, which can give them new learning."

The series had originally aired in 1987-88 and is based on Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. The show became so popular at the time that Arun, Dipika and Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lakshman, were catapulted to idolatry status.