Archana Gautam's sexy dance with Fahmaan Khan on Besharam Rang goes viral, netizens say, 'Sumbul maaregi’

Archana Gautam and Fahmaan dancing to Besharam Rang

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on February 12 and rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the super-hit reality TV show. After the finale, the contestants gathered at a party hosted by Farah Khan and they enjoyed a lot during the party.

The party was attended by many Bigg Boss 16 contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam.

It seems Archana Gautam enjoyed the most at the party as several videos of her dancing during the party have gone viral.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Archana Gautam can be seen dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang'. In the video, Archana is dancing with TV star Fahmaan Khan, who is a close friend of BB 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Archana’s sensuous dance with Fahmaan caught the attention of her fans. "Sumbul maaregi aapko," write a fan.

"She spoke so much against Sumbul and now she is doing a close dance with her best friend,” wrote another user.

Archana also danced with Shekha Sumar to Govinda's 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' song during the party.