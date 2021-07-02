Watch: Ankita Lokhande reacts to paparazzo asking her about ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’, missing Sushant Singh Rajput in the show

Ekta Kapoor's show 'Pavitra Rishta' starring Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput can be easily called the most popular show on television to date. After seven long years, the makers have decided to bring it back as 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' with Shaheer Sheikh as the first choice to play the role of Manav which was earlier played by Sushant opposite Ankita who played Archana. On Friday, the paparazzi spotted actor Ankita outside her home and asked her a few questions. While the actor posed for the photographers before she left for her destination, she expressed that she was excited about the sequel of 'Pavitra Rishta'. However, when a photographer asked her if she would miss Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita responded, "Chotu bade ho jao" and left in her car.

The show completed twelve years since its first episode premiered. Ankita had hosted a live session on Instagram and spoke about her memories from the show. After Sushant had left the show for his film career, actor Hiten Tejwani played Manav's role for almost three years. 'Pavitra Rishta' went off-air in 2014.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment last year in June 2020. He had reportedly committed suicide.