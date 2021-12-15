WATCH - Ankita Lokhande dances to dhol while relishing food at wedding reception, video goes viral

Ankita Lokhande married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, Tuesday at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The wedding festivities for the couple lasted for three days with six grand functions. Ankita and Vicky hosted Mehendi and Engagement ceremonies on Sunday, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies on Monday and Wedding and Reception ceremonies on Tuesday.

Now, a video showing Ankita dancing her heart out to the dhol beats while relishing the food has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Ankita's friend and TV actor Raj Singh Arora on his Instagram Stories. He is seen shouting out, "Bride Ho Toh Iski Tarah Ho" in the video before panning the video to capture Ankita's excitement and zeal.







Newlyweds Ankita and Vicky looked dashing in their reception ceremony. The actress wore a red Banarasi saree flaunted her red sindoor and choker neckpiece with rani-haar, and jhumkas. Vicky, who is a businessman and belongs to the family of industrialists, opted for a black sherwani complimenting Ankita's red saree.

Raj shared the pictures on his Instagram account and wrote, "When two Crazy friends meet on a stage after ages! BUT, one of them is getting married …. :) @lokhandeankita & @jainvick...just SO SO SO SO HAPPY for both of you from the heart, Love always....Congratulations both of you lovely people, now tied together in Holy Matrimony many Blessings to you two on this new beginning in Life & thank you for a super fun mast evening with friends."



After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the latest celebrity couple to tie the knot.