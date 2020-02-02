Watch: Amitabh Bachchan carries Divyanka Tripathi by her dupatta on sets, Vivek Dahiya calls it 'big deal'

Renowned Television actress Divyanka Tripathi had her fan moment when megastar Amitabh Bachchan held her by her dupatta. In a video shared by Divyanka, Amitabh Bachchan carries Divyanka's dupatta while she follows his footsteps.

Divyanka and Amitabh Bachchan were reportedly shooting for an advertisement for a detergent, which is when Amitabh walked carrying Divyanka Tripathi's dupatta. However, more than Divyanka herself, her husband Vivek Dahiya had a moment of fandom as he commented, “When it’s #BigB it’s #BigDeal.”

Sharing the behind-the-scenes video, Divyanka wrote, “How’d you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. - Learned a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan.”

Bollywood has opened its arms to welcoming Television celebrities even more in the recent past. Many celebrities like Mouni Roy, Sakshi Tanwar, Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan made their Bollywood debut with movies like 'Gold', 'Dangal' and 'Pataakhaa' recently. With more success in the TV industry, Divyanka might now await getting a good launch in Bollywood soon.