Watch: Amid Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff, Rakhi Sawant says US President 'mera baap hai': 'Maa ne chitti chhodi thi ki...'

The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is currently making headlines for his imposition of a 100% import duty on movies produced outside the country. Currently, Trump is being discussed by almost everyone, and when something trends, Rakhi Sawant knows how to cash in on it. Recently, Rakhi went to Pati Patni aur Panga, and outside the sets, she had a brief interaction with the media.

Known for her absurd-but-quirky claims, Rakhi went on to discuss Donald Trump, Salman Khan, Bigg Boss, and Tanya Mittal. At first, when the reporter praised her outfit for the shoot, including her jewellery and accessories, Rakhi made a cheeky reply, in reference to Tanya. She said, "Yeh mera necklace, yeh meri saari rings Rs 500 crore ki hai. Dubai se aayi hu main. Yeh jo mera necklace hai, woh America se mere daddy ne diya Donald Trump ji ne." Rakhi stunned the reporters after saying Trump is her father, and she continued, "Trump mere dad hai. Meri maa ne mujhe bataya ki Trump mere papa hai." Another reporter asked Rakhi, "Kab pata chal aapko?" And she replied, "Maine apna DNA check karwaya hai. Toh mere DNA se Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump nikla."

Rakhi didn't even spare her late mother and continued, "Meri maa ab iss duniya mein nahi rahi. Meri maa ne ek chitti chhodi thi, ki tumhare asli papa Donald Trump hai."

Netizens are going ROFL while hearing Rakhi, and they dropped the funniest comments. A netizen wrote, "Ye bhi ek nautanki hai fame ke liye kuch bhi bolna... Ajeeb log hai duniya me... Abnormal hai yeh." Another netizen wrote, "Tanya iske saamne phikki pad gayi." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh toh Tanya Mittal se badi pheku nikli."

Rakhi was even asked about Bigg Boss 19, and she said, "Main bahut jaldi andar jaane wali hoon." It's not confirmed whether Rakhi, a Bigg Boss veteran, would enter BB 19, but it will be interesting to see a face-off between Rakhi and Tanya Mittal.