Watch: Amid Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff, Rakhi Sawant says US President 'mera baap hai': 'Maa ne chitti chhodi thi ki...'

What is Jan Vishwas Bill 2025? BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has been appointed chairperson, it aims to...

NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'

Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options

Watch: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora’s reunion leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is it for new movie or web series?'

Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'

UPSC NDA 2 result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: Get direct LINK to download here

It seems like Rakhi Sawant is preparing herself to give a tough competition to Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal. Thus, she's making such ridiculously funny claims. Watch the video to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 01:27 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is currently making headlines for his imposition of a 100% import duty on movies produced outside the country. Currently, Trump is being discussed by almost everyone, and when something trends, Rakhi Sawant knows how to cash in on it. Recently, Rakhi went to Pati Patni aur Panga, and outside the sets, she had a brief interaction with the media. 

Known for her absurd-but-quirky claims, Rakhi went on to discuss Donald Trump, Salman Khan, Bigg Boss, and Tanya Mittal. At first, when the reporter praised her outfit for the shoot, including her jewellery and accessories, Rakhi made a cheeky reply, in reference to Tanya. She said, "Yeh mera necklace, yeh meri saari rings Rs 500 crore ki hai. Dubai se aayi hu main. Yeh jo mera necklace hai, woh America se mere daddy ne diya Donald Trump ji ne." Rakhi stunned the reporters after saying Trump is her father, and she continued, "Trump mere dad hai. Meri maa ne mujhe bataya ki Trump mere papa hai." Another reporter asked Rakhi, "Kab pata chal aapko?" And she replied, "Maine apna DNA check karwaya hai. Toh mere DNA se Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump nikla." 

Rakhi didn't even spare her late mother and continued, "Meri maa ab iss duniya mein nahi rahi. Meri maa ne ek chitti chhodi thi, ki tumhare asli papa Donald Trump hai."

Watch the video

Netizens are going ROFL while hearing Rakhi, and they dropped the funniest comments. A netizen wrote, "Ye bhi ek nautanki hai fame ke liye kuch bhi bolna... Ajeeb log hai duniya me... Abnormal hai yeh." Another netizen wrote, "Tanya iske saamne phikki pad gayi." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh toh Tanya Mittal se badi pheku nikli."

Also read: Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..

Rakhi was even asked about Bigg Boss 19, and she said, "Main bahut jaldi andar jaane wali hoon." It's not confirmed whether Rakhi, a Bigg Boss veteran, would enter BB 19, but it will be interesting to see a face-off between Rakhi and Tanya Mittal.

