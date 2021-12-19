WATCH: Akshay Kumar's hilarious response to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' goes viral

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is the weekend fix for families all over India with celebrities coming over and promoting their upcoming movies or shows on the reality comedy television show. The team of 'Atrangi Re' - leading actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and the film's director Aanand L. Rai will be the guests on the Sunday episode. The third main lead in the film Dhanush is not seen in the promotional videos shared by Sony Entertainment Television.

In the latest promo, we can see Kiku Sharda in his comic avatar telling to Akshay and Sara that he has just come from Rajasthan where he attended a 'high-profile' wedding referring to the Vicky-Katrina's wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in the state. He continues the joke and says, "“Maine aisi shaadi life mein nahi dekhi. Kyunki unhone mujhe dekhne hi nahi di (I never saw such a wedding in my life. Because they did not let me see it)”.

The comedian adds, "Kaafi Kaushal mangal se nikal gayi yeh shaadi" pointing to the groom, Vicky Kaushal. Akshay joins him in the wordplay and jokes, "Wahan Kit-Kat khaaya hoga aapne", pointing to the bride, Katrina Kaif. The hilarious video has now gone viral on the internet.



Earlier in the same video, we can see Kapil Sharma joking with Akshay that the actor worked with Sharmila Tagore in 8x10 Tasveer, her son Saif Ali Khan in a number of films, and now her granddaughter Sara in 'Atrangi Re'. He continues and adds, “Humne ek aur cheez suni hai ki aapke paas ek aur script hai jisme aap, Taimur aur uss samay jo bhi heroine hogi, uske saath love triangle hai. Yeh baat sahi hai (We heard that you have a script in which you will be seen in a love triangle with Taimur Ali Khan and one of the future heroines. Is it true)?” Akshay's response is even more funny. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor replies, “Haan, main Taimur ke bachche ke saath bhi kaam karna chahta hoon (Yes, I want to work with Taimur’s child as well).”

'Atrangi Re' streams on Disney+ Hotstar from 24th December. It is a romantic drama and an A. R. Rahman musical.