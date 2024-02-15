Twitter
Watch: Ahead of wedding, Surbhi Chandna shares video of roka ceremony with Karan Sharma, fans say 'this looks wholesome'

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have dropped a dreamy video of their roka ceremony, and it left fans in awe.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

Actress Surbhi Chandna and her beau Karan Sharma are finally getting married next month. The duo kept their relationship under wraps for 13 years, and now they have taken the big step of settling down with each other. Ahead of their destination wedding, Surbhi shared their dreamy roka ceremony. 

In the video, the duo, Surbhi and Karan complimented each other, they performed the rituals and danced to the music in the presence of family members and close friends. The roka ceremony was held in September 2023, and the duo shared a glimpse of the celebration on their Instagram. 

The video was shared with the caption, "September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September. The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023." 

Soon after the video was shared, many fans of Surbhi congratulated them and wished them prosperity. Sonya Saamoor wrote, "Awwww I’m so happy for you bride-to-be." A fan wrote, "So so nice to see the natural progression of your relationship. However, I envy you both for holding onto each other for over a decade. Once again, congratulations to you both and both your families. Now, the sooner the date comes@the better. Can’t wait to see the pics…God Bless You Both." Another fan wrote, "May Allah bless both of you now we can't wait for the wedding."

Recently, the couple were seen posing for the paparazzi and during the conversation, the Ishqbaaz star spoke about her big day. She had said, "Jaipur mein hai 1 aur 2 (March) tareek ko. Reception nahi hoga, destination wedding hai bass. (In Jaipur, it’s on the 1st and 2nd (March). There won’t be a reception, just a destination wedding)."

