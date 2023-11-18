Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 17 contestants play cricket in the house and send best wishes to the Indian team for the World Cup 2023 final.

As the cricket fever grips India, Bigg Boss 17 contestants also cheer for India ahead of World Cup 2023 final against Australia. The new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar shows Salman Khan playing cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants in the house.

The new promo shows the cast of Farrey joining Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar. MC Stan is also seen interacting with the contestants, performing his song on the stage. Cut to Salman Khan enjoying playing cricket in practice nets, hitting sixes with the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. In the end, all were seen rooting for India, wishing the Indian team the best for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final on November 19.

Cricket fever in Bigg Boss 17 house!



Salman Khan plays cricket with BB17 contestants and wishes TEAM INDIA all the best for the FINALE.#CWC2023pic.twitter.com/9APkGi74xn — #BiggBossTak(@BiggBossTak) November 18, 2023

Salman Khan lost his cool

In Friday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lost his cool and was heard saying, “Aise bohut sare log hain iss ghar mein, jo mujhe galat samajhte hain (There are many people inside this house, who find me wrong) Samajiyga (Think as you like), it does not matter to me, aur main kisi cheez ki explanation deta nahi hoon (Keep in mind that I never explain anything to anyone)."

He then called only 3-4 contestants including Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra to advise them about their game in the house and guide them through to choose the right track.

Meanwhile, talking about nominations, this week only 4 contestants are nominated, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar, and it will be interesting to see whose journey will end this week.

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to hosting the new season of the popular reality game show. However, Salman will be hosting the show this time on Friday and Saturday, while his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be seen roasting the contestants on Sundays.