Headlines

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

'World's most dangerous bird' emerges from Australia's ocean: Here's all you need to know

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on hold, another machine from Indore to reach today

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

'World's most dangerous bird' emerges from Australia's ocean: Here's all you need to know

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

7 benefits of fitkari

9 trending South crime thriller to watch on OTT

5 leaves to consume to reduce blood sugar and manage diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

HomeTelevision

Television

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 17 contestants play cricket in the house and send best wishes to the Indian team for the World Cup 2023 final.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the cricket fever grips India, Bigg Boss 17 contestants also cheer for India ahead of World Cup 2023 final against Australia. The new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar shows Salman Khan playing cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants in the house. 

The new promo shows the cast of Farrey joining Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar. MC Stan is also seen interacting with the contestants, performing his song on the stage. Cut to Salman Khan enjoying playing cricket in practice nets, hitting sixes with the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. In the end, all were seen rooting for India, wishing the Indian team the best for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final on November 19. 

Salman Khan lost his cool 

In Friday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lost his cool and was heard saying, “Aise bohut sare log hain iss ghar mein, jo mujhe galat samajhte hain (There are many people inside this house, who find me wrong) Samajiyga (Think as you like), it does not matter to me, aur main kisi cheez ki explanation deta nahi hoon (Keep in mind that I never explain anything to anyone)."

He then called only 3-4 contestants including Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra to advise them about their game in the house and guide them through to choose the right track. 

Meanwhile, talking about nominations, this week only 4 contestants are nominated, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar, and it will be interesting to see whose journey will end this week. 

About Bigg Boss 17 

Salman Khan is back to hosting the new season of the popular reality game show. However, Salman will be hosting the show this time on Friday and Saturday, while his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be seen roasting the contestants on Sundays.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty sing bhajan during Diwali puja at UK temple, video goes viral

'World's most dangerous bird' emerges from Australia's ocean: Here's all you need to know

Find out awesome deals on scented candles on Amazon: Grab offers now

BharatPe ex-CEO Ashneer Grover and wife stopped by cops at Delhi airport

'Hamas violating rules of war by having...': White House

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE