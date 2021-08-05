Watch: Ahead of birthday, Aditya Narayan grooves to ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ with ‘Indian Idol 12’ team

The young boy who sang 'Bachpan ka pyaar' became a viral sensation overnight. Sahadev quickly gained popularity due to his accent and the dedication with which he sang the song.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya Narayan posted a reel grooving to the ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ remix made by Badshah. The video also features Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, Mohd. Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shnmukhpriya, Pawandeep Rajan and Sayli Kamble.

Watch the video here-

Recently, a rumour of Aditya Narayan participating in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ surfaced. Bashing the same, the singer took to his Instagram and wrote “Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcoming season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind & the entire team for putting up a great show every year & I am sure this year will also be just as great”

The singer also made a statement about wanting to do ‘bigger things’. While speaking to ETimes, Aditya said, “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out.”

He added, ‘I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things.”

For the unversed, In 2007, Aditya Narayan began his hosting career with the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He has hosted Indian Idol for the past two seasons.