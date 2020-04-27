Watch: After Hina Khan, Rashami Desai grooves on Badshah's 'Genda Phool', earns praise from Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant

After Hina Khan, Deepika Singh, and Himanshi Khurana, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai posted a video on Instagram taking on the Genda Phool challenge, a song featuring Badsha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rashami shared a video on her Instagram account to showcase her dance skills. Wearing a beige top and black pants, Rashami showed off her dance moves at her house in the video. She shared the video and wrote in the caption, "#GendaPhool Thanks @deepikasingh150 for challenging me to dance in #GendaPhool one of my current favourite song only because of @badboyshah #GendaPhool #GendaPhoolChallenege #RashamiDesai #DanceWithRashami #ItsAllMagical #rythmicrashami."

For the uninformed, Rashami was nominated for the challenge by Deepika of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame who had shared a video of her performance to the song. Before this, Hina Khan too had taken up the challenge and grooved to the song in activewear. Badshah had released Genda Phool last month featuring featured Jacqueline Fernandez. The song was sung by Badshah and Payal Dev. Soon after the song was released, netizens pointed out portions of the song have been lifted from Ratan Kahar’s Bengali folk song Boroloker Biti Lo.

Badshah later also reached out to Ratan and deposited Rs 5 lakh in the veteran folk artiste’s bank account. Asked if the controversy caught him off guard, Badshah said in an interview, "Yes, of course, it did. But my team and I had done our complete research on the sample before using the sound, done our due diligence, and everywhere it was mentioned as a traditional folk song."