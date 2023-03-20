Search icon
Watch: Abdu Rozik declares 'friendship khatam' between him and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, explains why

Abdu Rozik was spotted at Mumbai airport and he is still upset with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Abdu Rozik-MC Stan

The rift between former Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and MC Stan has widened, and the cute Chota Bhaijaan singer even declared the 'end' of their friendship. On Sunday night, Abdu was spotted at Mumbai airport. While posing for the media photographers and with fans, Abdu was asked about his equation with MC Stan. Abdu smiled at his fans, but after hearing Bigg Boss 16 winner's name, he summarised his relationship equation with Stan by saying, "Friendship Khatam (Friendship is over)." 

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is miffed with the rapper for spreading lies about him in the media. According to Abdu, MC Stan has claimed that he has asked the rapper to make reels and promote his new song Pyaar. However, Abdu rejected it and cleared that he never asked or approached him for his song. Recently, Rozik attended a party hosted by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare. In the bash, Abdu spoke to the media and broke the silence. Rozik stated that he doesn't need Stan and has a bigger social media following than him. Abdu publically expressed his discontent with MC Stan and panned him for spreading lies about him. 

Before that, Abdu Rozik went live on Instagram and said that MC Stan has been ignoring him after the show. Rozik is unhappy with the rapper's attitude. He also asserted that he was among the contestant who always supported him in the show. This has left a void between them, and the Chota Bhaijaan singer is disappointed with Stan's behaviour. 

For the unversed, MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16 and Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up of the show. Other top 3 members of the show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (second runner-up), Archana Gautam (third runner-up) and Shalin Bhanot (fourth runner-up). Abdu Rozik will soon be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

