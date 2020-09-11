Watch: Aakanksha Singh is cutest as she recreates Akshay Kumar's 'Bala'

Akshay Kumar recently rang his 53rd birthday. Various celebrities showered love on him on the day. The latest to do so is Television actor Akanksha Singh, who paid a tribut to the actor by grooving to his song 'Bala' from 'Housefull'.

Last seen in Kiccha Sudeep's 'Pailwaan' (marking her debut in the Kannada film industry), Akanksha Singh was dressed up like Akshay Kumar for the video. She even donned a moustache, and acted just as crazy as Akshay in the song.

"Sorry for the Late wishes. Happy happy birthday everyone’s favourite.. @akshaykumar sir you have inspired me to be crazier funnier and how to break all the boundaries as an actor this i have shot long back couldn’t find a better day to post it . P.s to everyone..don’t judge," shared Akanksha on Twitter.

Here's her tweet:

Sorry for the Late wishes Happy happy birthday everyone’s favourite.. @akshaykumar sir you have inspired me to be crazier funnier and how to break all the boundaries as an actor this i have shot long back couldn’t find a better day to post it . P.s to everyone..don’t judge pic.twitter.com/HYV4QRmYTv — Aakanksha Singh (@aakanksha_s30) September 10, 2020

Akshay, who is currently shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in UK, liked the tweet. His song 'Bala' became one of the most popular tracks and choreography in 2019.

The actor, shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in Glasgow, UK, received a special surprise from his team - a signed outfit. Lara Dutta Bhupati, who is his co-star in the film, shared a video in which every person from the team, including her, female lead Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, signed on the shirt and pants. The pant had a personalized 'Bell Bottom' logo on it.