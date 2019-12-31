'Wasn't the right time to tell Rashami Desai': 'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan on his 5-year-old kid

After his second time stint inside Bigg Boss 13 house and a bit longer one, Arhaan Khan has got evicted from the show. For the first time, when he entered the show as a wildcard contestant, Khan stated for about 14 days and after his re-entry, he was a part of the show for 28 days. Arhaan has been associated with Rashami as they started dating each other. But their love life faced several controversies when Salman revealed that Arhaan has a five-year-old kid about whom Rashami was unaware.

Post his eviction when Bombay Times asked him about the controversy, Arhaan stated, "Everyone has a past and so do I, which is now known to all. We don’t stay together; we are divorced. Yeh rishta chaar-paanch saal pehle khatam ho chuka hai. It lasted only for around six months; it’s too personal for me to talk about. She (ex-wife) is settled abroad with her family and my son is five years old. She has started life afresh and is engaged to somebody now."

When asked if Rashami knew about it, the model-actor said, "Rashami wasn’t really aware of it, I had given her a hint, though. We had decided that we won’t bring our past in between us. Also, we were dealing with certain other issues on the personal front and these things didn’t come up then. It wasn’t the right time to tell Rashami about it. Main khud hi bata deta during the course of the show. But ekdum se jo bomb phoota aur jis tarah se cheezein aayi saamne, I was shocked."