'Was made to feel like a freak of nature': Ekta Kapoor opens up on sexism in the industry

Ekta Kapoor who is touted as the czarina of Indian television has turned the face of it over the years. She started as a young producer and gave us several memorable shows from the 90s till now. Soon after that, she turned into a movie producer and backed several hit and deserving projects namely Lipstick Under My Burkha, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding to name a few. Ekta has made careers of several actors and has ruled the male-dominated industry in the most badass way.

Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Ekta spoke at length about how she dealt with rumours of having anger issues. The ace producer stated, "I was like there has been a history of male producer, directors on the set who abuse constantly and they are constantly losing their temper. I used to be assertive. From having rumours about me breaking my mobile to breaking table, me doing some seriously whacked out stuff I had everything. From my tika to my rings, to making me sound like an alpha bitch, I was out there presented like this freak of nature."

She also said, "I mean you have to scared of me because I was doing something which was my job. I was working with so many men initially and just being assertive was becoming a problem. So, I was like I need this done. And of course, I had become caricaturish ‘she wants her things done, she thinks no end of herself."

Ekta has been a part of the entertainment industry for 25 years now.