'Was completely bruised, didn't eat for days': Somya Seth reveals she battled with suicidal thoughts during pregnancy

Television actor Somya Seth who rose to fame with her debut show 'Navya' has revealed that she battled suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant, soon after her wedding in 2015 with then-husband Arun Kumar.

In a recent interview, she also talked about how her unborn son Ayden, now three and a half years old, saved her life. Somya, who was last seen in 'Chakravartin Samrat Ashok', is currently in the USA. She got divorced from Arun in June 2019.

Speaking about the hard time she faced, Somya told the Times of India, "In 2017, I was married and pregnant and trying to figure out ways to commit suicide until my parents came to Virginia. They tried to help me and brought me back from the brink. I remember this one time when I was standing in front of the mirror, unable to recognise my own self. I was completely bruised. I didn't eat for several days even though I was pregnant. I couldn't dare to look at the mirror for a few days and when I finally did, I just wanted to end my life."

Somya further added, "However, I was pregnant. And that's when I felt that if I die my child would not know how much I love him/her. He would have to live without a mother for the rest of his life. I could kill myself but could never think of harming my own child. So yes, that's how my son Ayden saved my life."

Somya also revealed that she shares joint custody of her son with her ex-husband and gets to meet Ayden every other week.

She said, "We do simple things like sleeping on our deck under the sun, screaming on top of our voices in the woods, just petting Maggi, our dog, or cooking food, playing, and sometimes making trips to the zoo. But majorly due to COVID-19, we are home. Ayden and his friends love painting, cycling, and singing songs."

Somya is currently a licensed realtor in Virginia. She married Arun Kumar in a resort in the United States and four years later, they parted ways.