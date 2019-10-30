'Wanted to get evicted, was praying throughout for it': 'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Siddhartha Dey

In a shocking midweek eviction, Siddhartha Dey was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 house on Tuesday's episode. The bottom three contestants were Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Siddhartha. He is a writer known for his work in some of the best reality shows, award shows and concerts like Da-Bangg tour of Salman Khan. On the show, Dey became close with Shefali Bagga and also with Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai. He was seen fighting with Arti Singh and Siddharth Shukla.

Talking about his eviction, Siddhartha said in a statement, "My four-week journey in the house was the best experience I have ever had. This house has its magic and it helps you understand the best and worst part of yourself and the world. I have seen both in this house, the best was when I made new connections and met people from different backgrounds, I also saw my strength when I didn't give up on the hand holding task and chilly eating task. These tasks and the situations in the house also instigate one to do and say things which are beyond their morals. But overall it was a great experience being a part of Bigg Boss."

While he told Bombay Times, "Diwali is a good time to return to the normal world — a world where people don’t stand on someone else’s shoulders for name and fame. Thankfully, all that’s behind me now. The time I spent inside the house was full of fun and adventure, but there were a few people jo aapki journey ko kharaab karna chahte hain. Ladaai karte hai aur issue baanate hain just to stay in the limelight. I wanted to get evicted and was praying throughout for it because wahaan ka mahaul kharaab ho gaya tha."

Siddhartha went on to reveal that he wants Shefali to win Bigg Boss 13. He said, "Shefali is like me, and doesn’t indulge in any kind of plotting. She and Paras are genuine. Agar koi violent aur aggressive hai, apology nahi maangta, aur plotting karta hain, woh Sidharth Shukla aur woh model Asim ha."