'Want you to hang in there': Nikki Tamboli pens heartfelt note for 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Shamita Shetty

Nikki Tamboli, who had emerged as the second runner-up in the last season of Bigg Boss, has come out in full support of Shamita Shetty who is participating in the ongoing season of the reality TV show. She penned a heartfelt note for the actress and shared the same on her Twitter account.

Shamita has been called as dominating by other contestants and fans of the show. Nikki, who keeps sharing her views about the show, began her note by defending Shamita. She wrote that it is sad that we live in a society where a woman who voices her opinions more often is labelled as dominating. She said that people would mistake a girl's behaviour as snooty and proud if she is brought up with dignity and class and behaves in a certain manner. She took Shamita's side and further added that the 'Zeher' actress is not pointing fingers at the others' personality or expecting any justification from others.

Nikki even targeted the wild card contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee and remarked that Devoleena is picking out Shamita on every single occasion only to grab eyeballs and to make sure she appears in the promo cuts of the episodes. Nikki said that she can empathise with Shamita as she herself was also alienated in the house last year.

"But Shamita i just want you to hang in there you are stronger than this, let the world watch you lift the trophy this year....", Nikki concluded her note.

'Bigg Boss 14' ended earlier this year in February with the popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik winning the show and singer Rahul Vaidya ending as the first runner-up. Nikki Tamboli was evicted in the ninth week through public voting but re-entered the house in the next week itself and finished at the third position in the final.