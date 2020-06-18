'Want to break free from my previous relationship': Paras Chhabra replaces his 'Akanksha' tattoo to 'Bigg Boss Ki Aankh'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and actor Paras Chhabra has finally replaced his tattoo on the wrist. The handsome hunk got his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name on his wrist which he finally removed post their breakup which took place earlier this year. Paras has inked the iconic eye of Bigg Boss on his wrist as the replacement of 'Akanksha' tattoo. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video of getting inked.

Paras captioned the video stating, "Bigg boss ne meri aankh khol di #biggboss #abrakadabraparaschhabra #paraschhabra". He also shared final results on his Instagram story. He also shared a photo posing with his tattoo artist and wrote, "Finally bye bye to negativity".

Check out Paras' posts below:

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist also shared the interview he gave to a daily, talking about the removal and replacement of his tattoo. Paras stated, "I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore."

He also said, "Bigg Boss has given me a lot and I feel a strong connection with the show. During my stay inside the house, I learnt about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss ki aankh ne meri aankh khol di. That’s why I decided to get the famous eye inked on my wrist in place of my old tattoo. I shared the idea with tattoo artiste Nipul Solanki and he made the sketch for me. It took me two hours to modify the tattoo."