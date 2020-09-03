'Wakaalat From Home' poster: 'Permanent Roommates' Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh seek divorce in new web show

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh who made for a funny and cute onscreen pair in Permanent Roommates are all set to reunite for a new web series. Titled Wakaalat Frome Home, the rib-tickling comedy show is set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. On Thursday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the show which features Sumeet and Nidhi. They are joined by Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt who are playing the role of lawyers on the show.

Amazon Prime Video India took to their Twitter page and shared the poster. They tweeted, "Save the date and join Sujin and Radhika virtually as they embark on their divorce hearings over video calls this Sep 10. #WakaalatFromHomeOnPrime @Nnidhisin @vyas_sumeet #gopaldatt @KubbraSait".

Check out the poster below:

Wakaalat From Home also stars Anuvab Pal, Rit Bahadur Bayalkoti, Dipesh Bhujal, Akarsh Khurana. The show is directed by Rohan Sippy and written by Anuvab Pal. It is set to be streamed from September 10, 2020.

Talking about the show, the makers shared the premise as "Wakaalat From Home is the story of Sujin and Radhika’s divorce. It is not amicable with claims and counterclaims. The judge decides, this not being a critical case, to move their court hearing to Zoom. Over 10 court sessions, while the lockdown ensues, their divorce case will be heard, while their lawyers have designs of their own."

Permanent Roommates which is toured as India's first web series streamed in the year 2014. It streamed on The Viral Fever (TVF).