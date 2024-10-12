Vivian Dsena's wife has this to say after netizens think the actor is 'copying' Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 18.

Sidharth Shukla ruled the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. The late actor won several hearts of the audience and emerged as the winner of the season. After him, his fans have accused many of the contestants of other seasons in Bigg Boss of ‘copying’ him.

In the recent season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, Vivian Dsena, a television star, has been bashed by Sidharth Shukla’s fans for ‘copying’ the late actor. Amid this, his wife, Nouran Aly took to her Instagram and sharing a couple of pictures of both of them together, she penned a note urging the audience to stop the comparison between the two.

She wrote, “I kindly request all VD's fans, neutral supporters, and followers to stop comparing them to each other... These 2 had started their journey almost together, they always had a healthy competition and none of them had ever said a bad word to the other or got into any conflict or argument; in fact, they were very good friends who had shared a special bond... Both have a great career graph and gave hit shows.”

She further added, “Even if there is a bit of similarity in character that doesn't take anything from any of them... Let's give peace to the one who isn't among us now and respect to the one who is changing himself and trying his best inside the house ... Let's please not get busy with these meaningless fights and put all our efforts, love and time to support him through his journey."

This post comes after netizens claimed that Vivian is trying to dub Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 18. One of the users tweeted, “Vivian is not going to win Bigg Boss 18, mark my words. He doesn't have what it needs to win this show. He is an imposter; intentionally or not, he is copying Siddharth Shukla, and it should have worked if people had forgotten Siddharth Shukla, but that's not the case.”

Another wrote, “The biggest mistake from #VivianDsena 's PR is Comparing THE SIDHARTH SHUKLA with Vivian. Come on guys Sid is a legend. No one can match his vibe.”

Vivian Dsena is currently at lodger-heads with Chahat Pandey in Bigg Boss 18. The two are often seen getting into a verbal argument and taunting each other. Vivian even nominated Chahat in the first ever nomination of the season and the two have been fighting since day 1. It will be interesting to see where does this fight takes them.

