Vivian Dsena QUITS Laughter Chefs S3 after one month, actor walks out from popular show for another series

Laughter Chefs Season 3, which started on November 22, 2025, has suffered a major loss. Vivian Dsena quit the show for another series. Read on to know more about his new project.

Actor Vivian Dsena has exited the reality show 'Laughter Chefs: Fun Unlimited 3', as he is set to begin work on a new fiction series, which remains under wraps, "but those close to it hint at a familiar universe returning in a new form." A source close to the channel shared, "After completing his stint on Laughter Chef, Vivian Dsena has stepped away to focus entirely on a new fiction series with Colors."

Why Vivian Dsena quit Laughter Chefs 3?

According to sources, the actor has been deeply involved in workshops and pre-production meetings for an upcoming fiction series with Colors. "The project remains under wraps, but those close to it hint at a familiar universe returning in a new form. With workshops and pre-production keeping him fully booked, Vivian is preparing for something he prefers to let his work reveal — in its own time," the source added.

About Vivian Dsena background

Vivian's career started with a call from Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest. He was among the top 10 finalists in the Gladrags Manhunt contest in 2007. He later walked the ramp for designers like Vikram Phadnis. The actor has said he was rejected 350 to 400 times. He made his acting debut with the Indian television soap opera Kasamh Se in 2008. He later gained major reach for his portrayal of Abhay Raichand in the supernatural teen drama Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

He was then seen as a superstar in the romantic drama Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, social drama Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and romantic drama Sirf Tum. The actor played a cameo role in the romantic drama Udaariyaan. He also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 18.

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment is an Indian competitive cooking comedy reality series. The series is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi. It is based on the Tamil comedy cooking reality show Cooku with Comali.