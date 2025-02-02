Karan Veer Mehra revealed why he was jealous of Vivian Dsena, and also remarked on the actor's arrogance.

It has been over two weeks since Karan Veer Mehra lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, and his fans are still celebrating his victory. In a recent interview, Karan Veer opened up about feeling jealous of BB 18's first runner-up Vivian Dsena, and also commented on the arrogance of Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani actor.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Karan said that Vivian has an air about him. He said "Vivian ko waise hi ghamand hai. Pata nahi kis cheez ka, par wo hai. He has an air about himself, which is in him. Agar wo is profession mein nahi hota, toh bhi wo aisa hi hota. Some people are like that. They have a little air about themselves. Which is the person they are, nothing wrong in it. (Vivian is anyway arrogant. I don’t know about what, but he is. He has an air about himself, which is just part of who he is. Even if he wasn’t in this profession, he would still be like this)."

Asked Karan if he was jealous of Vivian and his success, he admitted, "I was coming from a jealous space. And I have said it ki ‘tujhe kaafi kuchh easily mil gaya’. You are the laadla, you have been announced as the Top 2. Aur jo gaya bhi woh Top 2 mein. You got things easily. Hum dono ki personal life upar neeche hui, but you are in a better personal space. So there is a little jealousy that I have. (I don’t know about his perception. But I’ll tell you, I was coming from a jealous space. And I have said to him, that you’ve got a lot of things easily. You’re the favourite, you’ve been announced as the Top 2. You got things easily. Our personal lives were up and down, but you are in a better personal space. So yes, there’s a little jealousy on my part)."

When asked if Karan had FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) of not being invited to Vivian Dsena's party, which happened a day after the Bigg Boss finale, he joked that the Madhubala actor had FOMO that he didn’t come to his party. He further said that many people want to invite him, and if he doesn’t show up, there will be a lot of FOMO.