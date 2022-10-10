Vivek Agnihotri slams Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani over their latest ad, says “aisi bakwas karte hain, fir kehte hain...'

Credit: AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LTD/Instagram

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and slammed the Laal Sing Chaddha actor Aamir Khan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani for their latest ad. In the ad, the actors can be seen portraying newlyweds.

In the clip, Kiara and Aamir can be seen returning from their wedding in a car and discussing why they didn’t cry at the bride’s bidaai. The actor can be heard saying, “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service.”

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

One of the social media users wrote, “Pehle toh mujhe inki shadi manzoor nahi hai. Bank ka badh mein dekhte hai kya karna hai.” The second one said, “Privatisation will make us a consumer without moral values. Hum Kaha Ja Rahe Hain.” The third person commented, “reminds me of rajshri paan masala ads.” The fourth person mentioned, “Aamir Khan ke chakkar mein jisne khata khulwaya vo bhi ab band kar denge?”

Earlier, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at Aamir Khan and shared his view on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek added the film didn't get suffered due to the boycott, but people saw a lack of sincerity in Khan.

He explained his theory with a question, and asked, "Let's take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understands because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing. Everyone in the industry is saying that ‘bhakton ne film ko barbad kar diya.' But do you know how many votes Narendra Modi gets in India? 40 percent, okay? So let's take this 40-50% away from his audience. Then also, where are the rest of 50% people?"