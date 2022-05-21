Vishal Kotian opens up on makers removing his scene with Sidharth Shukla in Jeena Zaroori Hai

Credit: Vishal Kotian-Sidharth Shukla/Instagram

Television actor Vishal Kotian has talked about late actor Sidharth Shukla and his scenes with him in the song Jeena Zaroori Hai, in a recent interview. Vishal has been targeted by Sidharth Shukla’s fans as they feel that the makers of the song did not take permission from the late actor’s family.

Sidharth’s fans trolled Vishal as they think makers are using Shukla's name for their benefit. Vishal has now talked about the ongoing controversy in an interview with Bollywood Life. He stated that nobody wanted to hurt Sid’s fans and his family. He stated, “the song was planned like this only. Nobody wanted to play with the sentiments of anybody, and that’s why this song got delayed. We didn’t know something this would happen to such an amazing, healthy and lovable person.”

While speaking about the scenes with Sidharth Shukla, he mentioned, “There was one scene which we have edited out; that was the scene in which he dies. But, we didn’t want to keep it as it would have been gruesome. If he was alive, we would have kept the scene.”

While talking about his bond with Sidharth, he stated, “When his first film had released, at that time I was so happy and I called him, and then we met at a café; he was very happy and joyful. In fact, when the news about his demise came, I couldn’t believe it. It was a big shock. Our friendship was very old and we used to enjoy a lot. Now, I only have memories.” He also mentioned that Sidharth was his senior during Gladrags. Vishal pointed out, “I and Sidharth knew each other for 20 years. He was my senior in Gladrags. I have spent a lot of time with him. In fact, he was the one who suggested my name for this song and we met during the shooting. We go back a long way; he was my 2 am friend sometimes. He became busy and more popular, and I always wished good for him.”

Earlier in January, Sidharth Shukla’s family issued a statement in which they requested everyone to not use the late actor’s name in any project without consulting them.