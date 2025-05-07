Rahul Vaidya was confronted by paparazzi, and he went on to reveal that Virat Kohli's fans have abused him, his family, including his wife on social media.

Singer and TV personality Rahul Vaidya has made another surprising remark against Virat Kohli, and now he has called the star cricketer's fans 'bigger jokers than him'. Instant Bollywood uploaded a video of Rahul's airport spotting. In the video, Rahul was walking towards the airport premises, where he had a brief interaction with the paparazzi.

Rahul said that after he commented on Virat Kohli, his wife, actress Disha Parmar, got trolled, and his family was abused on social media. "Jis tarah ki gaaliyan mujhe, meri family, meri wife ko di hai, woh acha nahi hai." The paparazzo asked if Virat Kohli abused him, Rahul refused, and said, "Unke fans ne. Isi liye maine kaha tha ki his fans are bigger jokers than him. The lensman further asked him that since he abused Virat, this is a reaction he received from his fans. Rahul clarified, "Maine unhe kaha gaali di. Main toh fan hoon...cricket ka. But jo unhone mujhe block kiya hai. Uska jawaab toh milega." The pap cross-questioned him, "Unke pass itna time kaha hoga ki woh aapko block kare." Rahul gave him a witty reply, "Toh phir humare pass bahut time hoga." He waved at the paps and went inside the premises.

Watch the video

As soon as the video surfaced, it went viral. A netizen wrote, "Time ne hoga was epic. Mad Respect for reporter." Another netizen wrote, "Respect for media." One of the netizens wrote, "The reporter actually cooked him."

What went wrong with Virat and Rahul?

Rahul, who had earlier revealed that he was blocked by Kohli on Instagram, took a dig at the cricketer in a video that is now being widely circulated online. Taking a sarcastic swipe at Kohli’s explanation, Rahul remarked, “Everyone knows Virat Kohli has blocked me. I think that too must have been due to a glitch. Maybe Kohli didn’t do it himself. Perhaps Instagram’s algorithm told him, ‘Let me block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf.’ Makes sense, right?” In one of his Instagram stories, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat.”