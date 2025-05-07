TELEVISION
Rahul Vaidya was confronted by paparazzi, and he went on to reveal that Virat Kohli's fans have abused him, his family, including his wife on social media.
Singer and TV personality Rahul Vaidya has made another surprising remark against Virat Kohli, and now he has called the star cricketer's fans 'bigger jokers than him'. Instant Bollywood uploaded a video of Rahul's airport spotting. In the video, Rahul was walking towards the airport premises, where he had a brief interaction with the paparazzi.
Rahul said that after he commented on Virat Kohli, his wife, actress Disha Parmar, got trolled, and his family was abused on social media. "Jis tarah ki gaaliyan mujhe, meri family, meri wife ko di hai, woh acha nahi hai." The paparazzo asked if Virat Kohli abused him, Rahul refused, and said, "Unke fans ne. Isi liye maine kaha tha ki his fans are bigger jokers than him. The lensman further asked him that since he abused Virat, this is a reaction he received from his fans. Rahul clarified, "Maine unhe kaha gaali di. Main toh fan hoon...cricket ka. But jo unhone mujhe block kiya hai. Uska jawaab toh milega." The pap cross-questioned him, "Unke pass itna time kaha hoga ki woh aapko block kare." Rahul gave him a witty reply, "Toh phir humare pass bahut time hoga." He waved at the paps and went inside the premises.
Watch the video
As soon as the video surfaced, it went viral. A netizen wrote, "Time ne hoga was epic. Mad Respect for reporter." Another netizen wrote, "Respect for media." One of the netizens wrote, "The reporter actually cooked him."
What went wrong with Virat and Rahul?
Rahul, who had earlier revealed that he was blocked by Kohli on Instagram, took a dig at the cricketer in a video that is now being widely circulated online. Taking a sarcastic swipe at Kohli’s explanation, Rahul remarked, “Everyone knows Virat Kohli has blocked me. I think that too must have been due to a glitch. Maybe Kohli didn’t do it himself. Perhaps Instagram’s algorithm told him, ‘Let me block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf.’ Makes sense, right?” In one of his Instagram stories, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat.”
DNA EXCLUSIVE: How will Pakistan respond to 'Operation Sindoor'? Is India ready to intercept, destroy Pak fighter jets? EX-Major General speaks
Operations Sindoor: Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife responds to air strike on Pakistan, says 'this is the real tribute to my husband'
'Virat Kohli fans are bigger jokers than him': Rahul Vaidya made another big statement about cricketer, reveals 'meri family, wife ko gaali di hai'
Donald Trump calls it ‘shame’, Israel backs ‘self defence’: Here’s how world leaders reacted to Indian military strikes on Pakistan terror bases
Mission Sankalp: Over 15 Naxals gunned down in major encounter near Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, details inside
Operation Sindoor press briefing: Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Operation Sindoor: Delhi airport issues advisory for travellers as Indian missiles hit terror camps in Pakistan, check here
From Srinagar to Chandigarh: Check cities where Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet have halted flight operations amid Operation Sindoor
Home Minister Amit Shah's first reaction on Operation Sindoor, says 'it is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam'
'Killing of Pahalgam victims avenged....',Hyder Shah, father of Pahalgam attack victim hails Indian action against Pakistan
Meet superstar with career of over 30 years, net worth of Rs 350 crore, who is now facing ban after remarks on Pahalgam terror attack, his name is..
Operation Sindoor: Defence Ministry begins press conference; WATCH here
China's BIG reaction to Operation Sindoor, asks India, Pakistan to remain calm, says 'Prioritise peace and stability'
‘World must show zero tolerance for terrorism’: EAM S Jaishankar's first reaction to Operation Sindoor
More trouble for rattled Pakistan as international airlines issue urgent travel advisory after Operation Sindoor
'I destroyed someone’s career..': Karan Johar reacts to tag of 'flagbearer of nepotism', says 'I have always been an insider'
WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones due to...; know what you need to do
DNA Fact Check: Mumbai airport gets bomb threat call targeting IndiGo flight? Know truth behind
After Operation Sindoor, will CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 be DELAYED? Know expected date, time, step-by-step guide to access results
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala look reminds netizens of THIS movie, say 'return of...'
Operation Sindoor: Opp leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Aditya Thackeray, others hail precise strikes against terror targets: 'Hit them, hard enough that...'
Operation Sindoor: Defence Ministry to hold press conference at 10 am today
Operation Sindoor: Why was Muridke among India's prime targets against Pakistan? Know how it impacts Lashkar-e-Taiba
What is Operation Sindoor? Why Modi govt named Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan as 'Sindoor'? Hidden meaning is...
Operation Sindoor: How far is Jaish stronghold Bhawalpur in Pakistan from LoC?
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan from across LoC
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Army, Air Force and Navy chiefs after strike on Pakistan
'Jai Hind ki sena': Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Bollywood celebs hail Indian Army's Operation Sindoor
'PM Modi did it for our children': Emotional reactions from families of Pahalgam attack victims as Indian army hits terror roots in Pakistan and PoJK
Fact Check: Did Pakistan Air Force target Srinagar airbase? Know truth behind viral video
Operation Sindoor: Why was Bahawalpur attacked and what is its link with Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar
Meet man from small Himalayan village, who lost his sister at 17 due to no treatment, has now restored sight of 100000 poor patients for free, he is...
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Best picks of fantasy XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings game
Pregnant woman shows energetic dance moves, shocks netizens who say, ‘kya ye bacche...’
Operation Sindoor: India strikes Pakistan terror camps with Hammer bombs, can hit enemy at range of...
Meet woman who left Ratan Tata's TCS, then built her IT firm, now a billionaire with net worth of Rs...
Meet man who questioned Einstein’s theory, was called ‘Genius of Genius’, worked with NASA, but later turned...
Operation Sindoor: Are schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh closed today?
Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir slam Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, call India's strike at terrorist camp in PoK 'cowardly': 'May Allah...'
Pakistani news websites ARY News, GEO TV, Dawn, others inaccessible on mobiles in India
Operation Sindoor: Airports across north India to remain shut, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet halt flights, check advisory
This was India’s first billionaire who gave Queen Elizabeth II a diamond necklace, now worn by Kate Middleton
Operation Sindoor: Terror hotbeds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, PoJK among targets
Operation Sindoor: How far is Jaish stronghold Bhawalpur in Pakistan from Delhi?
Operation Sindoor: IAF Rafale jets executed airstrikes in Pakistan using SCALP missiles, only other country to use it is...
Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after India strikes terror bases in Pak, PoK
Operation Sindoor: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls India's strike "cowardly attack", says, "...has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war"
'Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Indian Army after strikes on terror camps in Pakistan
'Temporary Pleasure': After 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan vows retaliation, says, 'will not go unanswered'
US President Donald Trump's BIG reaction on Operation Sindoor, says 'a shame...'; WATCH
‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweets after India launches 'Operation Sindoor'
After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan again violates ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir
Operation Sindoor: Kiren Rijiju shares video of Indian Army's attack on Pakistan terror bases, later deletes it
Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces strike 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK
Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt tribute for mother Nirmal Kapoor days after her death: 'One of those remarkable women who...'
Rajinikanth reviews Retro, calls Suriya's performance 'super' in Karthik Subbaraj film: 'Last 40 minutes are...'
Raid 2 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film overtakes Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 in India, earns Rs...
DNA Verified: Amid India-Pakistan tension, FAKE advisory surfaces online
'If I was shot...': Thalapathy Vijay's fan breaks silence after actor's security guard points gun at him, watch viral video
UP man gets shock of his life, after his bank balance shows Rs 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542, more than Elon Musk net worth
Shah Rukh Khan wears ultra luxurious Patek Philippe watch at Met Gala 2025; its whopping price will make your jaw drop
Mock Drills on May 7: Are schools, banks open on Wednesday? Know what's open, what's closed
CUET PG Result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in; get direct link, steps to download here
Meet man who worked as coolie, cracked state administrative exam in one attempt, then attempted UPSC, became IAS officer, he is from...
MI vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans break Mumbai Indians' 6-match winning streak, beat the home side by 3 wicket in the last-over thriller
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi are expecting first child, see couple's adorable pregnancy post: 'Life’s most beautiful role yet'
Flames on two fronts: Is China fueling war for India via Bangladesh and Maldives?
'To kal exam ka padhu ya...': Nationwide mock drill on May 7 sparks meme fest amid India-Pakistan tensions
E-way hubs to be constructed along two expressways in Uttar Pradesh, EV charging stations, hotels, more, check details
Neena Gupta reveals how Vivian Richards reacted after she told him about her pregnancy: 'As much as I wanted this child...'
What will happen in mock drills? Air raid warning, blackouts, camouflaging vital installations, evacuation and...
India, UK sign Free Trade Agreement, PM Modi calls it 'historic milestone'
63,000-square-feet blue floral carpet at Met Gala 2025 was made by this Kerala company, 480 artisans worked for...
Meet IITian who left his private job, studied 12 hours daily, failed in 16 govt exams, later cleared UPSC exam, now he works as...
Gautam Adani's company gets BIG 1500 MW power contract from this state, not Gujarat, Maharashtra
Amid India Pakistan tensions, Pakistan’s Muslim cleric claims, country's jets ‘bomb its own people’, gives references
Not Madhuri Dixit, Maanayata Dutt, Tina Ambani; Sanjay Dutt wanted to marry this superstar's wife, proposed to her in front of his mother Nargis but...
India Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam terror attack: Mock drills to take place in 259 locations, know which locations of Delhi-NCR included
Will schools remain open on May 7 amid nationwide mock drills? Details inside
CUET PG 2025: NTA releases final answer key, check link for downloading
MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy XI team for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match
Generative AI Set to Slash Enterprise Data Migration Costs, Ushering in a New Era of IT Modernization
XavonixTrader 1.4 Review 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform?
Pahalgam Attack: Who controls Lashkar-e-Taiba, how is it related to TRF and how does Pakistani terrorist outfit work?
FIFS Charter: A Disconnect Between Rules and Industry Practice?
Isha Ambani stuns at Met Gala with mom Nita Ambani’s diamond necklace, similar to Anne Hathaway’s Ocean’s 8 sparkler, see PICS here
'Marne mein do ghante reh gaye hain': Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari slams Javed Akhtar over Pahalgam remarks, says 'Naseeruddin Shah bhi...'
India-Pakistan war in 2025? Know what Baba Vanga’s terrifying prediction reveals
Shikhar Dhawan steps into entertainment industry, teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for THIS project
Virat Kohli breaks silence on loyalty to RCB, decision to leave captaincy: 'Had the opportunity to...'
Viral Video: Bride’s family gifts groom petrol pump, land, silver worth Rs 15.65 crore, netizens react
Meet actress who slapped Rishi Kapoor 8 times in Raj Kapoor's presence, he got chance at revenge 3 years later but..., her name is..
This is world's best gin, has a unique flavour due to..., not made in US, UK, Spain, Ireland, France, it is...
This is world's first country to make AI compulsory subject in schools, not China, USA, UK, India, Japan
Will Islamic nations join Pakistan in war against India? What will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Iran do if...
India’s most expensive web series had budget of Rs..., cost more than Pathaan, Baahubali, Pushpa, Chhaava, never got released due to…, lead actors were..
CUET UG 2025 exam likely to be postponed, new schedule to be announced soon
Amid India-Pakistan tensions, mock drills to be held across 244 locations tomorrow: Here's what we know so far
'When you get a man like Shah Rukh Khan...': Sabyasachi schools American reporters who fail to recognise SRK's popularity at 2025 Met Gala, says 'just for your context...'
IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan creates history, shocks fans in his debut match as a wicket keeper for SRH, here's what he did