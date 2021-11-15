VIRAL: Young boy pulls Malaika Arora’s cheeks on ‘India's Best Dancer 2’, watch her reaction

On Instagram, Malaika Arora posted a video of a few young admirers on the sets of 'India's Best Dancer 2'.

Malaika Arora is clad in a golden bodycon dress and sitting in the judge's chair. A small group of fans has gathered around her. A boy in the group reached out and pulled her cheek while she was holding one of the small girl's hands. Malaika, visibly astonished, smiled and pulled his cheek in response.

She then extended a collective hug to the kids. Malaika utilised the song Joy of Little Things by When Chai Met Toast in the background of the video and captioned it with a series of hashtags.

Take a look-

Malaika was previously involved in a cheek-pulling incident on the dancing reality show, which frightened her. Malaika was asked about her reaction when a contestant reached for her cheeks at the launch event last month.

She said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."