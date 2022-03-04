Viral video: When ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Disha Vakani said Dilip Joshi is her favourite co-star

For years, everyone has enjoyed 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' one of the most popular TV shows. Everything about the show is entertaining, from Jethalal-jodi Daya's to the Gokuldham society's fights.

A video of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben saying that Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is her favourite co-star has gone viral.

Take a look-

For the unversed, animated series based on Indian television's longest-running sitcom will stream on Netflix soon. The popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has captivated audiences for more than a decade, based on the late humorist, writer, playwright, and author Taarak Mehta's weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma.' Asit Kumarr Modi, the film's creator, is now convinced that 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' would make children, as well as the entire family, laugh out loud.

Sharing the news, Asit was quoted saying to IANS, "It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show's animated version, 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' will be available to our viewers on Netflix."

The sitcom, which debuted in 2008 and has now aired over 3,300 episodes, is now in its 14th season. The success of the show is generally linked to its close ties to Indian culture, which it portrays through its storyline and characters.