Viral video: When angry Anu Malik 'slapped' himself during Neha Kakkar's 'Indian Idol' audition

Neha Kakkar who was a contestant on Indian Idol 2 has been judging the show from season 10 to now. As a contestant, the singer got eliminated early due to health issues and the judges back then were Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan Kunder. Now, we came across a video of Neha during her Indian Idol auditions - Piano Round wherein her performance made Anu furious and he ended up slapping himself.

In the video, Neha is heard singing the song 'Aisa Lagta Hai' from the film Refugee originally crooned by Sonu. The music for the song is composed by Anu. Neha sings the song with her partner and in the end, Malik says, "Neha Kakkar... Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko? (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you?)" This leaves Neha shocked!

Check out the video below:

Earlier while talking about Indian Idol and judging it, Neha had told India Today, "Indian Idol has been very special to me and I respect the show wholeheartedly. I will not do any other reality show other than Indian Idol. The show and the people have worked so hard that makes it epic. It's a cult show in the history of reality shows."

Currently, the singer is co-judging the singing reality show with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. While Aditya Narayan is hosting the hit show.