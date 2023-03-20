Viral video: Urfi Javed burns the internet in bold sheer outfit paired with black bikini, watch

Urfi Javed burns the internet in bold sheer outfit paired with black bikini

Television actress and social media star Urfi Javed always remains in the news for her bold and quirky dresses and she has done it once again.

Urfi Javed was recently spotted in Lucknow wearing a black bikini and a bodysuit made of lace. The bodysuit grabbed the attention of the netizens due to its bold design and unique lace patterns. Urfi Javed made the bodysuit all the more attractive by pairing it with one sided pants. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and a messy hairstyle. Netizens, however, not too impressed with her bold dress and are trolling the actress once again.

Besides this video, another video of Urfi Javed has also gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Urfi Javed and her sister can be seen getting stuck in a lift. Urfi and her sister can be seen asking the paps to move away in order to allow the lift to start.

Netizens are trolling Urfi Javed over this too. One user wrote, “public place par bhi sharm nahi hai ise.” Another user wrote, “Sometimes I feel so bad for her . I don’t know what she is trying to accomplish in her life.”

Urfi Javed started her acting career with TV show ‘Bepannah Ishq’. Urfi Javed is more famous for her unique fashion sense and bold statements.