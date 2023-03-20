Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Urfi Javed burns the internet in bold sheer outfit paired with black bikini, watch

TV actress Urfi Javed was recently spotted in Lucknow wearing a black bikini and a bodysuit made of lace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Viral video: Urfi Javed burns the internet in bold sheer outfit paired with black bikini, watch
Urfi Javed burns the internet in bold sheer outfit paired with black bikini

Television actress and social media star Urfi Javed always remains in the news for her bold and quirky dresses and she has done it once again.

Urfi Javed was recently spotted in Lucknow wearing a black bikini and a bodysuit made of lace. The bodysuit grabbed the attention of the netizens due to its bold design and unique lace patterns. Urfi Javed made the bodysuit all the more attractive by pairing it with one sided pants. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and a messy hairstyle. Netizens, however, not too impressed with her bold dress and are trolling the actress once again.

Besides this video, another video of Urfi Javed has also gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Urfi Javed and her sister can be seen getting stuck in a lift. Urfi and her sister can be seen asking the paps to move away in order to allow the lift to start.

Netizens are trolling Urfi Javed over this too. One user wrote, “public place par bhi sharm nahi hai ise.” Another user wrote, “Sometimes I feel so bad for her . I don’t know what she is trying to accomplish in her life.”

Urfi Javed started her acting career with TV show ‘Bepannah Ishq’. Urfi Javed is more famous for her unique fashion sense and bold statements.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Exercises for weight gain: 5 gym exercises for beginners
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series
Hot photos of Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla where she looks 'irresistibly sexy'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video of leopard entering Indian territory from Pakistan goes viral, BSF alert locals
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.