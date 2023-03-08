Viral video: Urfi Javed sets temperature soaring in sexy white lingerie, watch

urfi Javed stuns in a white lingerie

TV actress Urfi Javed is well-known for unique and bold fashion sense. Urfi Javed always keeps her fans entertained through her quirky fashion sense and bold dresses. Urfi knows well how to grab the attention of her fans and it seems that she always plans something extra for her fans during festivals.

Now, Urfi Javed has shared a video on Instagram wishing her fans Happy Holi. Urfi captioned her post as “Happy Holi guys.”

In the viral video, Urfi Javed is looking hot and sexy in a white lingerie, which is highlighting Urfi’s glam quotient and sex appeal. In the video, Urfi Javed can be spotted wrapping her legs between the knees and feet and is wearing white bra and briefs. It would not be wrong to say that Urfi has once again raised the bar with her oomph factor. The video has received over 1 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Urfi Javed became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi has acted in some TV serials too. She has played the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga. She has also played the role of Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi was last seen on Splitsvilla X4.