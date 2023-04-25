Search icon
Viral video: TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s sexy dance on 'Kamar Mat Matka’ song burns the internet, watch

Shweta Tiwari's latest Insta reel on Haryanvi song Kamar Mat Matka has gone viral and has left her millions of fans wanting for more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Shweta Tiwari is without doubt one of the most popular TV stars in India and it would not be wrong to say that Shweta Tiwari has achieved a lot of success through hard work and loads of talent. Shweta Tiwari is highly active on Instagram and her videos and photos posts on Instagram often go viral. The ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ actress’ latest Insta reel on Haryanvi song Kamar Mat Matka has gone viral and has left her millions of fans wanting for more.

The video was shared by Shweta Tiwari few days ago and it has gone viral as it has received over 2 lakh likes. “Youngest “Monkey” of the set wanted to dance,” Shweta captioned the post.

In the video, Shweta Tiwari can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on the popular song with a girl. Shweta’s fans have loved the video with some commenting that the TV star should work in Bollywood. An Instagram user wrote, " I dont know why didnt she act on more movies. Waste of talent.”

Shweta Tiwari is currently working on Zee TV's Main Hoon Aparajita, in which she is paired opposite Manav Gohil. She had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was among the Top 5 contestants on the show.

 

