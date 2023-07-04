Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut sets internet on fire wearing sexy bikini in pool, watch

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut sets internet on fire wearing bikini in pool, watch

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut is without doubt one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and the hot and sexy actress surely knows how to grab attention on social media. Sonali Raut, 32, keeps on sharing her hot videos and photos on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral within no time. Sonali Raut has done it once again as her sexy pool video in leopard print bikini has gone viral on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Sonali Raut, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen enjoying some quality time inside a pool wearing a sexy leopard print bikini. The actress is wearing a pair of goggles, which is adding to her glamour quotient. “Behave like rain and fall for me," Sonali Raut captioned the video.

Earlier, Sonali Raut showed off her sexy curves in a tiny bikini. The Bigg Boss fame bared it all in a sexy video. The video showed Sonali take a walk on a beach wearing a pink backless bikini. She looked super hot as she turned and looked dramatically into the camera. She simply captioned the video: “Mermaid".

Though Sonali Raut has failed to taste success in Bollywood, she is a star on social media. Sonali Raut first grabbed eyeballs in 2010 when she became a part of Kingfisher Calendar. Sonali Raut was just 19 at that time. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sonali Raut became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss season 8. Sonali Raut was one of the finalists on that season.