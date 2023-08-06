Headlines

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy bralette, black bikini bottom, watch

In the viral video, Bigg Boss 8 star Sonali Raut can be seen flaunting her toned body wearing a backless bralette with a black bikini bottom.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Bigg Boss 8 star Sonali Raut is one of the most stylish actresses in Hindi film industry and the hot and sexy actress surely knows how to remain in news. Sonali Raut, who made her Bollywood debut with Himesh Reshammiya in The Xpose, enjoys a huge fan following on Instragram and the actress keeps on sharing her hot videos and photos on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos shared by Sonali Raut go viral in quick time and now Sonali Raut has done it once again. Sonali has shared a sexy video on Instagram account in which the actress can be seen flaunting her sexy body.

In the viral video, Sonali Raut can be seen wearing a backless bralette with a sexy bikini bottom. The actress has preferred to keep her hair open and has chosen minimal makeup. The video has gone viral with Sonali’s fans loving her look and are complementing her with lots and lots of compliments. One user called her “damn gorgeous," while another commented, “so beautiful."

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

Notably, Sonali Raut may not have succeeded in achieving a lot of success in Bollywood but there is no denying the fact that she is a star on social media. Sonali Raut grabbed headlines in 2010 when she became a part of Kingfisher Calendar at the age of 19. Sonali Raut became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss season 8. She managed to earn the love of the audience and was loved by everyone for her bold attitude. Sonali Raut was one of the finalists on that season

In 2016, Sonali Raut worked in comedy film Great Grand Masti. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke".

 

